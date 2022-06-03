Is Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Delta Air Lines (DAL) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Delta Air Lines is one of 141 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Delta Air Lines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAL's full-year earnings has moved 51.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that DAL has returned about 2.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 9.5%. As we can see, Delta Air Lines is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR). The stock has returned 7.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Delta Air Lines belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #199 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.7% so far this year, so DAL is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste falls under the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 30 stocks and is ranked #94. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -10.5%.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Delta Air Lines and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

