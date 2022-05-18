Is Delta Air Lines (DAL) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Delta Air Lines (DAL) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Delta Air Lines is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 141 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Delta Air Lines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAL's full-year earnings has moved 29% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, DAL has moved about 4.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -9.8%. As we can see, Delta Air Lines is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9%.

In Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 13.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Delta Air Lines is a member of the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.4% so far this year, so DAL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste falls under the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 30 stocks and is ranked #56. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -10.4%.

Delta Air Lines and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.