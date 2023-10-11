Is Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Dell Technologies (DELL). DELL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.09, which compares to its industry's average of 30.06. Over the last 12 months, DELL's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.95 and as low as 4.80, with a median of 7.53.

Investors will also notice that DELL has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DELL's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.23. Over the past 52 weeks, DELL's PEG has been as high as 1 and as low as 0.40, with a median of 0.63.

Science Applications International (SAIC) may be another strong Computers - IT Services stock to add to your shortlist. SAIC is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Furthermore, Science Applications International holds a P/B ratio of 3.19 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 20.39. SAIC's P/B has been as high as 3.83, as low as 3, with a median of 3.41 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Dell Technologies and Science Applications International's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that DELL and SAIC is an impressive value stock right now.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.