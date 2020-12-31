Is Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Dell Technologies (DELL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DELL and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Dell Technologies is one of 614 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DELL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL's full-year earnings has moved 14.85% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, DELL has gained about 41.08% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 40.84% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Dell Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, DELL is a member of the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 44.49% this year, meaning that DELL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track DELL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

