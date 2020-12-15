Is Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Dell Technologies (DELL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dell Technologies is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 615 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DELL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL's full-year earnings has moved 15.23% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, DELL has returned 40.94% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 36.73%. This means that Dell Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, DELL is a member of the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #121 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 39.32% so far this year, so DELL is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on DELL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

