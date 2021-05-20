Is Dell Technologies (DELL) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Dell Technologies (DELL). DELL is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.35 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 33.48. DELL's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.10 and as low as 7.15, with a median of 9.84, all within the past year.

We also note that DELL holds a PEG ratio of 1.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DELL's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.40. DELL's PEG has been as high as 1.09 and as low as 0.60, with a median of 0.82, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for DELL is its P/B ratio of 9.91. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. DELL's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 19.10. Within the past 52 weeks, DELL's P/B has been as high as 14.11 and as low as 7.37, with a median of 9.85.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Dell Technologies is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DELL sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.