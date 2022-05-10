Is Delek US Holdings (DK) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Delek US Holdings (DK) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Delek US Holdings is one of 256 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Delek US Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DK's full-year earnings has moved 1200% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, DK has moved about 63.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 22% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Delek US Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (HBRIY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 28.8%.

Over the past three months, Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 75.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Delek US Holdings belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 40.3% so far this year, so DK is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR falls under the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #44. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +59.8%.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Delek US Holdings and Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

