Is Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL). DKL is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.88 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.24. Over the past year, DKL's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.24 and as low as 1.75, with a median of 8.47.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. DKL has a P/S ratio of 0.79. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.84.

Finally, our model also underscores that DKL has a P/CF ratio of 3.60. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. DKL's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 7.24. DKL's P/CF has been as high as 7.11 and as low as 1.11, with a median of 6.28, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Delek Logistics Partners LP's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that DKL is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.