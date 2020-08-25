Is Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 269 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DKL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKL's full-year earnings has moved 33.01% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, DKL has gained about 4.32% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of -33.30%. This shows that Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, DKL belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #188 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 36.72% this year, meaning that DKL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

DKL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

