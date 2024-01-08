Is Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 249 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKL's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, DKL has moved about 3.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 3.1%. As we can see, Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Murphy USA (MUSA). The stock has returned 5.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Murphy USA's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 25% so far this year, so DKL is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Murphy USA belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #88. The industry has moved +11% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. and Murphy USA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

