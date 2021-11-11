Is Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Delcath Systems Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Delcath Systems had debt of US$15.4m, up from US$2.00m in one year. But it also has US$24.9m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$9.43m net cash.

A Look At Delcath Systems' Liabilities

NasdaqCM:DCTH Debt to Equity History November 11th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Delcath Systems had liabilities of US$5.36m due within a year, and liabilities of US$17.3m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$24.9m in cash and US$69.0k in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$2.24m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Delcath Systems could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Delcath Systems boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Delcath Systems can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Delcath Systems reported revenue of US$2.0m, which is a gain of 18%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is Delcath Systems?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year Delcath Systems had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$22m and booked a US$27m accounting loss. With only US$9.43m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Delcath Systems is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

