Is Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Potentially Undervalued?

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$389 and falling to the lows of US$329. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Deere's current trading price of US$353 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Deere’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Deere still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Deere seems to be fairly priced at around 9.57% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Deere today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $321.90, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Deere’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Deere look like?

NYSE:DE Earnings and Revenue Growth October 26th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Deere's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in DE’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DE, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Deere, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Deere, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Deere, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

