Is Deere & Company (DE) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Deere (DE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Deere is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 219 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Deere is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DE's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, DE has returned 25% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -11.8%. This means that Deere is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Tenaris S.A. (TS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 68.6%.

The consensus estimate for Tenaris S.A.'s current year EPS has increased 7.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Deere is a member of the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 24.5% this year, meaning that DE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Tenaris S.A. falls under the Steel - Pipe and Tube industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #12. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +46.9%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Deere and Tenaris S.A. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

