Is Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Deckers Outdoor (DECK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DECK and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Deckers Outdoor is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 243 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DECK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK's full-year earnings has moved 4.52% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, DECK has returned 25.24% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 22.67% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Deckers Outdoor is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, DECK is a member of the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 26.96% so far this year, meaning that DECK is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on DECK as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

