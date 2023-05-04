Is Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Deckers (DECK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Deckers is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 274 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Deckers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that DECK has returned about 21.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 9.9%. This means that Deckers is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

MGM Resorts (MGM) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 30.5%.

Over the past three months, MGM Resorts' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 564.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Deckers is a member of the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.6% this year, meaning that DECK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, MGM Resorts belongs to the Gaming industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #75. The industry has moved +26.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Deckers and MGM Resorts as they could maintain their solid performance.

