Is Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Deckers (DECK) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Deckers is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 219 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Deckers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK's full-year earnings has moved 14.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, DECK has moved about 36.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 9.2% on average. As we can see, Deckers is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Tapestry (TPR) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 27.5%.

For Tapestry, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Deckers is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.1% so far this year, meaning that DECK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Tapestry is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Deckers and Tapestry as they could maintain their solid performance.

