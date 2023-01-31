Is Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Deckers (DECK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Deckers is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 283 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Deckers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, DECK has gained about 5.3% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 26.9%. This means that Deckers is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ). The stock is up 30.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 615.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Deckers is a member of the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 21.2% this year, meaning that DECK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #80. The industry has moved -8.5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Deckers and iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

