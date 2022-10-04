Is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1193 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DCPH's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that DCPH has returned about 87.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -22.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.3%.

The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals' current year EPS has increased 4.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 564 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 26% so far this year, meaning that DCPH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Jazz Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. This 218-stock industry is currently ranked #73. The industry has moved -28% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





