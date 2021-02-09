Is DCP Midstream Partners, (DCP) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of DCP Midstream Partners, (DCP), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

DCP Midstream Partners, is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 253 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DCP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DCP's full-year earnings has moved 32.16% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, DCP has moved about 13.18% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 11.19% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, DCP Midstream Partners, is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, DCP is a member of the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.12% so far this year, so DCP is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track DCP. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

