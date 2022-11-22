Is DCP Midstream Partners (DCP) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 250 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DCP's full-year earnings has moved 17.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, DCP has moved about 41.6% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 40.1%. This means that DCP Midstream Partners, LP is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Now (DNOW), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 46.1%.

The consensus estimate for Now's current year EPS has increased 15.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a member of the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.2% so far this year, so DCP is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Now falls under the Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #37. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13.8%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to DCP Midstream Partners, LP and Now as they could maintain their solid performance.

