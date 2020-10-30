Is DCC PLC SHS (DCCPF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is DCC PLC SHS (DCCPF). DCCPF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.58, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.96. Over the past 52 weeks, DCCPF's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.87 and as low as 11.53, with a median of 18.10.

Investors should also note that DCCPF holds a PEG ratio of 1.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DCCPF's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.30. DCCPF's PEG has been as high as 1.49 and as low as 1.12, with a median of 1.39, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that DCC PLC SHS is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, DCCPF feels like a great value stock at the moment.

