Is DCC PLC SHS (DCCPF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is DCC PLC SHS (DCCPF). DCCPF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.68, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.29. Over the past year, DCCPF's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.87 and as low as 11.53, with a median of 18.05.

Investors should also note that DCCPF holds a PEG ratio of 1.12. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. DCCPF's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.24. DCCPF's PEG has been as high as 1.46 and as low as 1.12, with a median of 1.39, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in DCC PLC SHS's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, DCCPF looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

