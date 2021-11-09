Is DaVita (NYSE:DVA) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is DaVita's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 DaVita had debt of US$8.64b, up from US$7.76b in one year. However, it also had US$1.07b in cash, and so its net debt is US$7.56b.

A Look At DaVita's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, DaVita had liabilities of US$2.36b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$12.5b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.07b as well as receivables valued at US$2.49b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$11.3b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's massive market capitalization of US$11.1b, we think shareholders really should watch DaVita's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

DaVita has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.1 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 6.6 times. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Notably DaVita's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year. We would prefer to see some earnings growth, because that always helps diminish debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if DaVita can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, DaVita recorded free cash flow worth 79% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

When it comes to the balance sheet, the standout positive for DaVita was the fact that it seems able to convert EBIT to free cash flow confidently. But the other factors we noted above weren't so encouraging. For example, its level of total liabilities makes us a little nervous about its debt. We would also note that Healthcare industry companies like DaVita commonly do use debt without problems. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about DaVita's use of debt. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for DaVita you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

