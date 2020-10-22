Is DaVita (DVA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of DaVita (DVA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

DaVita is a member of our Medical group, which includes 931 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVA's full-year earnings has moved 12.56% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, DVA has moved about 19.43% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.32%. This means that DaVita is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, DVA belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.66% so far this year, so DVA is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track DVA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

DaVita Inc. (DVA): Free Stock Analysis Report



