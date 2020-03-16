Is DaVita (DVA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of DaVita (DVA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DVA and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

DaVita is one of 899 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVA's full-year earnings has moved 9.01% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, DVA has gained about 1.23% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -12.34%. This shows that DaVita is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, DVA is a member of the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 11.30% so far this year, meaning that DVA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

DVA will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

