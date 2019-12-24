Is DaVita (DVA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has DaVita (DVA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

DaVita is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 883 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVA's full-year earnings has moved 11.12% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, DVA has returned 44.25% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 11.36%. This means that DaVita is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, DVA belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 15.70% this year, meaning that DVA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to DVA as it looks to continue its solid performance.

