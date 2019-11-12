Is DaVita (DVA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is DaVita (DVA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

DaVita is one of 887 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVA's full-year earnings has moved 11.92% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, DVA has moved about 34.92% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 3.50% on a year-to-date basis. This means that DaVita is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, DVA belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.77% this year, meaning that DVA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to DVA as it looks to continue its solid performance.

