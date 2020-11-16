Is DaVita (DVA) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is DaVita (DVA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

DaVita is one of 930 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVA's full-year earnings has moved 12.08% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that DVA has returned about 47.34% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 3.18% on average. As we can see, DaVita is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, DVA belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #130 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.35% so far this year, so DVA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to DVA as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

