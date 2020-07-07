Is DaVita (DVA) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of DaVita (DVA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DVA and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

DaVita is one of 904 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVA's full-year earnings has moved 1.13% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that DVA has returned about 8.25% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 1.84% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, DaVita is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, DVA belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.68% this year, meaning that DVA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track DVA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

