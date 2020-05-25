Is DaVita (DVA) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of DaVita (DVA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

DaVita is one of 889 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVA's full-year earnings has moved 1.13% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, DVA has returned 2.37% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -1.66% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that DaVita is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, DVA belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #125 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.46% so far this year, so DVA is performing better in this area.

DVA will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

