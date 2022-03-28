Is Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Dave & Buster's (PLAY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Dave & Buster's is one of 231 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dave & Buster's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLAY's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, PLAY has gained about 12.9% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -8.5%. As we can see, Dave & Buster's is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Tecnoglass (TGLS) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.1%.

The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass' current year EPS has increased 16.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dave & Buster's belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 14.6% this year, meaning that PLAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Tecnoglass falls under the Building Products - Retail industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #22. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -21.6%.

Dave & Buster's and Tecnoglass could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

