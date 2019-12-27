Is Dave & Buster's (PLAY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Dave & Buster's (PLAY). PLAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.34. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.21. Over the last 12 months, PLAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.78 and as low as 12.03, with a median of 14.05.

We also note that PLAY holds a PEG ratio of 0.90. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PLAY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.17. Over the last 12 months, PLAY's PEG has been as high as 1.27 and as low as 0.81, with a median of 0.95.

Finally, investors should note that PLAY has a P/CF ratio of 5.44. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 17.37. Over the past 52 weeks, PLAY's P/CF has been as high as 9.82 and as low as 5.21, with a median of 6.39.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Dave & Buster's is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PLAY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

