Is Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Using Debt Sensibly?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Datadog's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Datadog had US$734.6m of debt, up from US$567.7m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$1.47b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$732.5m.

NasdaqGS:DDOG Debt to Equity History January 20th 2022

How Healthy Is Datadog's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Datadog had liabilities of US$440.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$796.6m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.47b as well as receivables valued at US$224.6m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$455.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to Datadog's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$40.8b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Succinctly put, Datadog boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Datadog can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Datadog reported revenue of US$880m, which is a gain of 63%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Datadog?

Although Datadog had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$160m. So taking that on face value, and considering the net cash situation, we don't think that the stock is too risky in the near term. Keeping in mind its 63% revenue growth over the last year, we think there's a decent chance the company is on track. We'd see further strong growth as an optimistic indication. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Datadog you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.