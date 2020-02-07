Is Darling Ingredients (DAR) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Darling Ingredients (DAR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DAR and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.

Darling Ingredients is one of 177 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAR's full-year earnings has moved 90.66% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, DAR has moved about 0.85% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 0.63%. This shows that Darling Ingredients is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, DAR belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #178 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.21% so far this year, meaning that DAR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

DAR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

