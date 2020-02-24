Is Darling Ingredients (DAR) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Darling Ingredients (DAR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Darling Ingredients is one of 177 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAR's full-year earnings has moved 75.52% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, DAR has gained about 1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 0.32% on average. This shows that Darling Ingredients is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, DAR is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.06% this year, meaning that DAR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on DAR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

