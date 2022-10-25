Is Darling Ingredients (DAR) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Darling Ingredients (DAR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Darling Ingredients is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 201 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Darling Ingredients is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAR's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, DAR has gained about 11.1% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 10.6%. This means that Darling Ingredients is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

MGP (MGPI) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 23%.

The consensus estimate for MGP's current year EPS has increased 5.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Darling Ingredients belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 51 individual stocks and currently sits at #139 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.4% this year, meaning that DAR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. MGP is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Darling Ingredients and MGP as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.