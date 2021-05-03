Is DarioHealth's (NASDAQ:DRIO) Share Price Gain Of 209% Well Earned?

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last quarter. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. Like an eagle, the share price soared 209% in that time. So it may be that the share price is simply cooling off after a strong rise. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Given that DarioHealth didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year DarioHealth saw its revenue grow by 0.3%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to rise by 209%. We're happy that investors have made money, though we wonder if the increase will be sustained. We're not so sure that revenue growth is driving the market optimism about the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:DRIO Earnings and Revenue Growth May 3rd 2021

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that DarioHealth has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 209% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 12% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand DarioHealth better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - DarioHealth has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



