Is DAQO New Energy (DQ) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of DAQO New Energy (DQ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

DAQO New Energy is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 245 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DQ's full-year earnings has moved 52.07% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, DQ has gained about 26.17% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 24.68%. As we can see, DAQO New Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, DQ belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry, which includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #119 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.21% so far this year, meaning that DQ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to DQ as it looks to continue its solid performance.

