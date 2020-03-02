Is Daqo New Energy (DQ) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Daqo New Energy (DQ). DQ is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.53, which compares to its industry's average of 22.54. Over the past 52 weeks, DQ's Forward P/E has been as high as 27.76 and as low as 5.20, with a median of 9.57.

Finally, investors should note that DQ has a P/CF ratio of 15.85. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 28.24. Within the past 12 months, DQ's P/CF has been as high as 27.61 and as low as 6.37, with a median of 12.72.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Daqo New Energy is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, DQ feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.