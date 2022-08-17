Is DAQO New Energy (DQ) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is DAQO New Energy (DQ). DQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors should also recognize that DQ has a P/B ratio of 0.93. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.30. DQ's P/B has been as high as 4.14 and as low as 0.81, with a median of 1.20, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. DQ has a P/S ratio of 1.45. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.5.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that DAQO New Energy is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DQ sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.