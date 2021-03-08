Is Danaos (DAC) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Danaos (DAC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Danaos is one of 140 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAC's full-year earnings has moved 52.99% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, DAC has moved about 84.18% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 5.41% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Danaos is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, DAC belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #201 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 29.48% this year, meaning that DAC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on DAC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

