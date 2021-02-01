Is Danaos (DAC) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Danaos (DAC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Danaos is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 141 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAC's full-year earnings has moved 31.35% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, DAC has gained about 23.38% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -4.45%. As we can see, Danaos is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, DAC belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #228 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.18% so far this year, meaning that DAC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on DAC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

