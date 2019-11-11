Is Danaos (DAC) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Danaos (DAC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Danaos is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 152 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAC's full-year earnings has moved 12.03% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, DAC has gained about 7.77% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 20.55% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Danaos is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, DAC is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.09% this year, meaning that DAC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on DAC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.