Is Danaos (DAC) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Danaos (DAC) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Danaos is one of 140 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Danaos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAC's full-year earnings has moved 40.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that DAC has returned about 21.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 6.3% on average. As we can see, Danaos is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK). The stock has returned 24.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading's current year EPS has increased 4.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Danaos belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.8% so far this year, so DAC is performing better in this area. Genco Shipping & Trading is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Danaos and Genco Shipping & Trading. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

