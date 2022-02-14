Is Danaos (DAC) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Danaos (DAC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Danaos is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 140 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Danaos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAC's full-year earnings has moved 40.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, DAC has moved about 31.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -4.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Danaos is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 8.8%.

In Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Danaos is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #183 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13% so far this year, so DAC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte falls under the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 30 stocks and is ranked #144. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -8.2%.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Danaos and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

