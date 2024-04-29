Is Danaos (DAC) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Danaos (DAC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Danaos is one of 132 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Danaos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAC's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that DAC has returned about 1.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -0.8% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Danaos is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Greenbrier Companies (GBX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18.9%.

In Greenbrier Companies' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Danaos is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.5% so far this year, so DAC is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Greenbrier Companies falls under the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #20. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +19%.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Danaos and Greenbrier Companies as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

