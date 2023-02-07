Is Danaos (DAC) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Danaos (DAC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Danaos is one of 136 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Danaos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAC's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, DAC has moved about 14.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 10.9% on average. As we can see, Danaos is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is International Seaways (INSW). The stock is up 12.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, International Seaways' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Danaos belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.7% so far this year, so DAC is performing better in this area. International Seaways is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Danaos and International Seaways as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

