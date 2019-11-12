Is Danaos (DAC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Danaos (DAC). DAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. DAC has a P/S ratio of 0.37. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.1.

Finally, investors should note that DAC has a P/CF ratio of 4.03. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.10. Within the past 12 months, DAC's P/CF has been as high as 4.44 and as low as 0.33, with a median of 1.40.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Danaos is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DAC sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

