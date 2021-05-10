Is Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Danaher Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Danaher had US$20.1b of debt in April 2021, down from US$26.0b, one year before. On the flip side, it has US$6.33b in cash leading to net debt of about US$13.8b.

How Strong Is Danaher's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:DHR Debt to Equity History May 10th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Danaher had liabilities of US$6.82b due within a year, and liabilities of US$28.2b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$6.33b and US$4.03b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$24.6b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Danaher shares are worth a very impressive total of US$184.4b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Danaher's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.7 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its commanding EBIT of 22.1 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. It is well worth noting that Danaher's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 85% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Danaher can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Danaher actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

The good news is that Danaher's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And the good news does not stop there, as its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow also supports that impression! It's also worth noting that Danaher is in the Medical Equipment industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Considering this range of factors, it seems to us that Danaher is quite prudent with its debt, and the risks seem well managed. So we're not worried about the use of a little leverage on the balance sheet. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Danaher that you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

