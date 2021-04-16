Is Dana (DAN) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Dana (DAN). DAN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.53. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.22. Over the past year, DAN's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.92 and as low as 4.45, with a median of 10.26.

Investors should also note that DAN holds a PEG ratio of 1.44. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. DAN's industry has an average PEG of 2.66 right now. DAN's PEG has been as high as 12.36 and as low as 0.90, with a median of 1.73, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that DAN has a P/B ratio of 2.10. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.41. Within the past 52 weeks, DAN's P/B has been as high as 2.12 and as low as 0.63, with a median of 1.20.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. DAN has a P/S ratio of 0.54. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.12.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Dana's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, DAN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

